Myanmar junta imposes curfew, meeting bans as protests swell

Protesters are sprayed with water fired from a police truck’s water cannon in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Tension in the confrontations between the authorities and demonstrators against last week’s coup in Myanmar boiled over Monday, as police fired a water cannon at peaceful protesters in the capital Naypyitaw.(AP Photo)

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s new military rulers signaled their intention to crack down on opponents of their takeover, issuing decrees that effectively banned peaceful public protests in the country’s two biggest cities.

Police fired water cannons at hundreds of protesters in the capital who were demanding the military hand power back to elected officials.

The displays of defiance were striking in a country where past resistance to military rule has been met with deadly force.

The new restrictions ban rallies of more than five people and impose a nighttime curfew for areas of Yangon and Mandalay.

A protester in Monday’s crowds in Yangon said: “We do not want the military junta. We never ever wanted this junta. Nobody wants it. All the people are ready to fight them.”

