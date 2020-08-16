Hours-long standoff over after 3 Texas police officers were shot on Sunday

National News

by: KXXV Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Multiple officers shot in Texas police say
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CEDAR PARK, TX — Three police officers were shot Sunday while responding to a call in Cedar Park, Texas, according to police.

The three officers suffered non-fatal injuries while responding to the call on Sunday afternoon and are currently stable at a local hospital.

The shooting began an hours-long standoff that lasted throughout the evening on Sunday and well into Monday morning. Two hostages were released from the home on Monday morning at about 8 a.m. CT. About an hour later, a third hostage and the suspect emerged from the home peacefully.

Preliminary information obtained by ABC News says the incident started as a domestic dispute.

Police are continuing to investigate.

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on Sunday. “We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved.”

This story was originally published by Thalia Brionez on KXXV in Waco, Texas.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

SNY's Steve Gelbs joins Andy to discuss the opening of Spring Training for the Mets

Johnson & Johnson vaccines on their way to NYC

Colon Health Quiz

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'