Hours-long standoff over after 3 Texas police officers were shot on Sunday

CEDAR PARK, TX — Three police officers were shot Sunday while responding to a call in Cedar Park, Texas, according to police.

The three officers suffered non-fatal injuries while responding to the call on Sunday afternoon and are currently stable at a local hospital.

The shooting began an hours-long standoff that lasted throughout the evening on Sunday and well into Monday morning. Two hostages were released from the home on Monday morning at about 8 a.m. CT. About an hour later, a third hostage and the suspect emerged from the home peacefully.

Preliminary information obtained by ABC News says the incident started as a domestic dispute.

9:00am UPDATE: The suspect and last hostage have come out of the home peacefully. The scene will continue to be active for quite a while as we investigate. — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 17, 2020

Police are continuing to investigate.

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on Sunday. “We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved.”

This story was originally published by Thalia Brionez on KXXV in Waco, Texas.

