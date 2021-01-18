Moving trucks arrive at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Several large moving trucks arrived at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach Monday morning, sparking speculation that he’ll move to South Florida once he leaves office.

Scripps station WPTV’s helicopter flew above Mar-a-Lago around 9:30 a.m. and spotted at least two trucks from JK Moving Services stationed in front of the club, along with workers carting large moving boxes into the property.

Heavy security was apparent with a United States of America helicopter and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office helicopter hovering over Mar-a-Lago, along with law enforcement patrol boats monitoring things just offshore.

Palm Beach Police said Trump will arrive in South Florida on Wednesday morning, the same day President-elect Joe Biden is due to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C.

In a letter sent to residents last Friday, Town Manager Kirk Blouin and Police Chief Nicholas Caristo said they expect road closures around Mar-a-Lago club to be in place for “several days.”

“On Wednesday, January, 20, 2021, we expect Secret Service to have a final road closure near Mar-a-Lago,” the letter said. “The road closure will last several days for safety and security reasons. Beyond this, we do not foresee any future road closures related to the presence of a former President.”

Trump changed his residency to Palm Beach in 2019, using the Mar-a-Lago address. However, he hasn’t officially confirmed if he’ll move to Mar-a-Lago once his presidency is over.

Officials said police are “prepared to respond” to any “security concerns,” and they’re working with federal, state, and law enforcement partners to gather intelligence.

The Town of Palm Beach tweeted Monday that road closures around Mar-a-Lago will begin Tuesday at 8 p.m.

“Traffic will be restricted in the north and south directions on S Ocean Blvd. Please use caution throughout the area,” the tweet said.

This article was written by WPTV staff.