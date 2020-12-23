More than 433K Excedrin bottles recalled due to bottles having holes on bottom

Excedrin’s manufacturer has recalled more than 433,000 bottles of the painkillers due to bottles having holes on the bottom of them.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) issued the recall Wednesday stating that the bottles aren’t in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act since there are holes in the bottom.

GSK says this could potentially lead to children gaining access and swallowing the over-the-counter drug, posing a risk of poisoning.

The recall involves 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250, and 300-count bottles of Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets. GSK says they were sold nationwide between March 2018 and September 2020.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

If you find a bottle with a hole in the bottom, it’s recommended you contact GSK on how to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund.

You can find the entire list of recalled products on the GSK website.