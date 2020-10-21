More than 350,000 Target employees to receive $200 bonus in early November

Retail giant Target announced on Monday that they are giving out more than $70 million in bonuses to frontline employees ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Retail giant Target announced that they are giving out more than $70 million in bonuses to front-line employees ahead of the holiday shopping season.

On Monday, the company said that more than 350,000 employees – which includes employees who work in stores, the distribution centers, and seasonal hires – will all receive a $200 bonus.

“In a year like no other, I’m proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful for the care and connection they’ve provided our guests and communities,” said Melissa Kremer, Target’s chief HR officer, in a blog post. “Target’s success this year is a direct result of our team members turning our purpose into action and meeting our guests’ changing needs day after day.”

This is the fourth bonus Target has given employees this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said its already invested nearly $1 billion so far this year on employees’ well-being, health, and safety.

Target delivered on its 2017 promise of paying a starting wage of $15 hour – which went into permanent effect on July 5.

Target says the $200 bonus will go to employees by early November.