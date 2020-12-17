More than 30 states file anti-trust lawsuit against Google; second lawsuit this week

DENVER — Dozens of states filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google on Thursday, alleging that the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the online search market that hurts consumers and advertisers.

This lawsuit was announced just one day after Texas and nine other states filed their lawsuit against Google alleging anticompetitive practices in the advertising technology industry.

The Thursday lawsuit was announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. by states represented by bipartisan attorneys general.

The lawsuit was joined by the attorneys general of 35 states as well as the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.

The latest suit mirrors an anti-trust case brought by the Justice Department and 11 states earlier this fall that claimed Google uses anticompetitive agreements to get dominant position for Google Search on smartphones, according to CNN.

The latest case goes further, also alleging Google moved to block or move down search results from certain other engines.

The case is the third antitrust salvo to slam Google during the past two months as the Department of Justice and attorneys general from across the U.S. weigh in with their different variations on how they believe the company is abusing its immense power.