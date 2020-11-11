More than 15,000 YETI mugs recalled

YETI is recalling some of their 20 oz Rambler travel mugs because of an issue with the lid.

Almost a quarter million YETI travel mugs are being recalled over concerns about possible burns from hot liquids when the lid ejects.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the magnet slider on the YETI Rambler 20 oz travel mug with “stronghold lid” can eject when sealed, and hot liquid inside the mug can spill out. The mug was sold from October 1 through 9 and affected 15,000 units.

The recall applies to mugs with the date code 34204010 and was sold in a variety of colors. The recalled mugs were not sold on Amazon, REI, Academy, ACE, Dick’s Sporting Goods, or other retailers. They were mostly sold on YETI’s website .

On YETI’s website , there is information about how to return to affected mugs for a full refund.

YETI reports they have received at least a couple reports of the lids ejecting, and they say no one has been injured at this time.

NOTE: This article originally stated that 241,000 YETI mugs were recalled. YETI later clarified that the recall affects 15,000 mugs.