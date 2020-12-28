More than 190K ceiling fans recalled after blades detach

More than 190,000 King of Fans ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after receiving reports that blades were detaching from the fan while in use, which the company said could cause injuries.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), 182,000 of the Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fans were sold in the U.S. in stores and online from April through October 2020. Home Depot also sold 8,800 fans in Canada.

The CPSC said 47 reports of the blades detaching have caused two people being struck and four accounts of the blades causing property damage. It was not reported if the people hit were injured.

The CPSC said the recalled fans come in matte white, matte black, black, and polished nickel finishes. The fans also came with a white color changing integrated LED light and remote control.

UPC #
Matte White082392519186
Matte Black082392519193
Black082392599195
Polished Nickel082392599188

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the ceiling fans and inspect the ceiling fans using the instructions.

The CPSC says if consumers observe “blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during the inspection,” to immediately contact the distributor King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.

