Mitch McConnell’s Louisville home vandalized, Nancy Pelosi’s home also hit

National News

by: WLEX Staff

Posted: / Updated:
mcconnells home.png

Photo by WDRB, Grace Hayba

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville has been vandalized.

According to a reporter with WDRB, the vandalism is contained to the front porch area.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home was also hit.

It happened on New Year’s Day. Early Friday morning, officers were called to the scene. They found graffiti painted on her garage door and a pig’s head in the driveway.

The graffiti referenced $2,000 COVID-19 relief payments and canceling rent. The vandalism has been covered with garbage bags and the pig’s head was taken away.

Police continue to investigate this incident to determine who is responsible.

There are several surveillance cameras on the home and in the neighborhood.

Pelosi’s office has not commented at this time.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Coney Island amusement parks reopen after over a year closed

L.I. Rep. Lee Zeldin talks run for NY governor, anti-Cuomo campaign ad

Friday deadline to opt into in-person learning in NYC

DMX's manager: Rapper still on life support

Enjoyable, partly cloudy Friday before chance of rain this weekend

NYC independent pharmacies warn of closures during pandemic

Police search for answers in death of twin infants

Vaccinations are on the rise -- and so are cases

Mr. G's (early) weekend forecast