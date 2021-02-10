Missing a stimulus check? Here’s an easy way to claim it

Blank stimulus checks are seen on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies, in Philadelphia, Thursday, May 8, 2008.

Many people who feel they should have received a stimulus check last year — or the second one this year — are still empty handed.

While many of us have finally received our portion of the $1,200 check and the latest $600 check, many are still waiting for at least one of them.

You can try calling the IRS to resolve it, and waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more.

But the good news is there is now a very simple way to claim the stimulus you didn’t receive, when you file your taxes.

This year’s 1040 forms have a space — Line 30 — to enter your “Recovery Rebate Credit,” what you did not receive for stimulus.

A recent article in The Washington Post has more in-depth information on how to do it.

With programs like TurboTax, H&R Block, and TaxSlayer, the program’s questionnaire will ask you if you got your stimulus, or received just a partial check.

If you received nothing (and qualify), the $1,200 or $600 you did not get should pop up as a tax refund.

It’s that simple to claim it.

Confusing terminology

But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, the IRS is once again making things more confusing than they need to be.

The agency calls it either a “Recovery Rebate” or “Economic Impact Payment,” which has confused a lot of people.

And with so many uncertainties these days, that stinks.

How about just calling the program a stimulus check?

That would be too easy.

Of course, a credit on your taxes is not as satisfying as seeing $1,200 pop up in your bank account.

But it’s the easiest way to get it now, so you don’t waste your money.

