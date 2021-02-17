Minneapolis to beef up security for trial in Floyd’s death

In this courtroom sketch, Thomas Lane makes an appearance in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis. Lane and two other Minneapolis police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by the Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)

National Guard troops and hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state will converge on the Minneapolis area during the upcoming trial of the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Authorities said Wednesday that they’ve been planning for the trial of Derek Chauvin for months, in hopes of preventing a repeat of the violent unrest that caused millions of dollars in damage last year. State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said authorities will be working to protect everyone’s rights to peacefully protest, while also ensuring that businesses, government buildings and infrastructure are protected.

Law enforcement will use quick reaction teams, bicycle rapid response officers, SWAT officers and other tactics to keep the city safe.

“Our primary focus will be ensuring the safety of our communities, preventing criminal activity and safeguarding the peaceful expression of first amendment rights,” the Minneapolis National Guard said in a statement.