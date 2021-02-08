‘Minimal’ activity at the peak of flu season

FILE – This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency’s federal headquarters in Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the CDC released new guidance stating that new mothers can breastfeed if they either have COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

As mid-February marks the peak of influenza season in the US, the CDC is reporting that all 50 states are reporting “minimal” flu levels, indicating that social distancing measures are doing more than just stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC’s latest data released Friday showed that flu activity in 46 out of 50 states were at the lowest level on a 13-point scale. Just four states, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Nevada, are on the second rung of the scale, but activity is still considered minimal.

The decline in flu cases does not come as a surprise; during the peak of the Southern Hemisphere’s flu season, there was a substantial decrease in flu cases. According to the CDC, in the Southern Hemisphere countries of Australia, Chile, and South Africa, only 33 influenza positive test results were detected among 60,031 specimens tested in Australia.

“The global decline in influenza virus circulation appears to be real and concurrent with the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated community mitigation measures,” the CDC said. “Influenza virus circulation continues to be monitored to determine if the low activity levels persist after community mitigation measures are eased.”

