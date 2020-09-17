Michelob Ultra will pay someone $50,000 to explore US, national parks

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Michelob Ultra is looking to pay someone $50,000 to take pictures of national parks.

Anheuser-Busch, the makers of Michelob Ultra, says they are searching for a CEO, or a Chief Exploration Officer, who will travel the nation for six months, exploring national parks while representing Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold.

On its website, the company said the ideal candidate would be someone who “enjoys and respects the great outdoors,” is able to take and edit pictures and be a “strong leader with a clear sense of direction.”

They will also need to be willing and able to hike through national parks and other outdoor areas, have a valid US driver’s license and must be 21 or older, the company added.

The new hire will travel in a camper van equipped with a bathroom and shower. Gas money is also covered.

The winner would also get to bring a friend, spouse, partner, or even a dog.

The last day to enter is Sept. 30.