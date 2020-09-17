Michelob Ultra will pay someone $50,000 to explore US, national parks

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Michelob Ultra will pay someone $50,000 to explore US, national parks

Fog covers the El Capitan landmark in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Michelob Ultra is looking to pay someone $50,000 to take pictures of national parks.

Anheuser-Busch, the makers of Michelob Ultra, says they are searching for a CEO, or a Chief Exploration Officer, who will travel the nation for six months, exploring national parks while representing Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold.

On its website, the company said the ideal candidate would be someone who “enjoys and respects the great outdoors,” is able to take and edit pictures and be a “strong leader with a clear sense of direction.”

They will also need to be willing and able to hike through national parks and other outdoor areas, have a valid US driver’s license and must be 21 or older, the company added.

The new hire will travel in a camper van equipped with a bathroom and shower. Gas money is also covered.

The winner would also get to bring a friend, spouse, partner, or even a dog.

The last day to enter is Sept. 30.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore