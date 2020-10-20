Miami PD investigating after officer spotted wearing pro-Trump mask while in uniform inside polling site

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
The Miami Police Department said they are investigating an incident involving an officer in uniform who was spotted wearing a pro-Trump mask inside a polling site. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Miami Police Department said they are investigating an incident involving an officer in uniform who was spotted wearing a pro-Trump mask inside a polling site.

According to the Miami Herald, the officer was spotted wearing the mask inside a polling site, which under state statute, is not allowed during an election if they are endorsing a candidate.

The picture of the officer was taken by Steve Simeonidis, who according to Buzzfeed News is the Chair of Miami-Dade Democrats.

The police department said in a tweet that they are aware of the photograph and this type of behavior is “unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”

Miami’s deputy police chief told the Miami Herald that “appropriate disciplinary action” would be taken against Officer Daniel Ubeda.

