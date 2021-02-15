Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error

Mercedes Benz

FILE – A hood ornament is shown on a Mercedes-Benz on a dealership lot in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Thursday, July 27, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles because the software in their emergency-call systems could send responders to the wrong location after a crash.

The recall covers many vehicles from the 2016 through 2021 model years, including the A, C, and E class cars, among others.

According to The Associated Press, the company is also recalling the following class vehicles: CLA, GLA, GLE, GLS, SLC, A, GT, C, E, S, CLS, SL, B, GLB, GLC, and G.

The company’s Daimler Vans also announced recalls of 2016-2020 Metris vehicles and 2019-2020 Sprinter vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz said that it will notify affected owners and update the software systems at no charge.

It expects to begin the recall on April 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

