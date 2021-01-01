Memphis police searching for two women suspected of stealing wig from beauty supply store

Memphis police are searching for two suspects who reportedly stole an expensive wig from a beauty supply store.

In a Facebook post, police said the two women entered the Value Penny Beauty Supply store, picked up a lace front wig, and walked out of the store without paying.

Police said they then got into a green Honda Accord and fled the scene.

Police posted a video of the two suspects dancing their way out of the store.

WREG reported that the wig that was taken could cost up to $600.

According to WREG, the store manager said they know people are going through hard times, so they’ve been offering customers discounts during the pandemic, and she’s more concerned about why they had to steal in the first place.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Memphis Police’s CrimeStoppers.