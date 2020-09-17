Meijer shopper holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive after man is fatally stabbed

National News

by: WXYZ Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Meijer shopper holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive after man is fatally stabbed

Employees and their families enter the new Meijer store in Birch Run, Mich., Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2008 for a pre-opening celebration. The store opened to the public Wednesday. (AP Photo/The Saginaw News, Jeff Schrier)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Police are investigating after an 85-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Meijer store in Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested after a person with a concealed pistol license (CPL) intervened and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

The deadly incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Much of the details surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

However, police say the victim was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a resident of Lenawee County. The suspect, who is in police custody, is a 29-year-old resident of Adrian.

If you have information on what happened, contact Det. Sgt. LaMar Rufner at 517-264-4808.

This story was originally published by Cara Ball at WXYZ.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Cuomo out of sight amid new allegation, budget talks

NYC mayor race: Former city and federal housing boss Shaun Donovan talks mayoral run

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Sunny, warmer Tuesday before rain returns Wednesday

Asian woman shoved to ground, repeatedly kicked in Hell's Kitchen attack

Eviction moratorium extended until June 30

Vaccine eligibility means expanded outreach

Queens community rallies to stop Asian hate

Man punches, repeatedly kicks Asian woman in Midtown attack: NYPD