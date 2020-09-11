Medique recalls 31 products due to failure to meet child-resistant packaging requirement

Recalled acetaminophen-containing Medique products

An over-the-counter drug sold exclusively on Amazon.com is being recalled because it failed to meet child-resistant packaging requirements.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said Medique recalled the 31 products because the packaging is not child-resistant, which poses a risk of poisoning if young children swallow the contents.

Medique said over 143,000 drugs that are being recalled were purchased on or after June 1, 2018.

The products being recalled are listed in the table below:

ProductDrugPackage Type# of Packets
Medi-First Non-Aspirin Acetaminophenacetaminophen (325 mg)2 tablets packet

50

250

Medi-First Extra Strength Non-Aspirin Acetaminophenacetaminophen (500 mg)2 tablets packet

50

125

250

Medi-First Sinus Pain & Pressureacetaminophen (500 mg)2 tablets packet

50

125

250

Medique APAPacetaminophen (325 mg)2 tablets packet250
Medique Extra Strength APAPacetaminophen (500 mg)2 tablets packet

50

125

250

Medique Back Pain-Offacetaminophen (250 mg)2 tablets packet

50

100

250

Medique CCP Caffeine Feeacetaminophen (325 mg)2 tablets packet

50

250

Medi-First Cold Reliefacetaminophen (325 mg)2 tablets packet

50

125

250

Medique Cramp Tabsacetaminophen (325 mg)2 tablets packet

50

125

250

Medique Decorel Forte Plusacetaminophen (325 mg)2 tablets packet

50

250

Medique Medicidin-Dacetaminophen (325 mg)2 tablets packet

50

100

250

Dover Aminofenacetaminophen (325 mg)2 tablets packet250
Otis Clapp Back Quellacetaminophen (200 mg)2 tablets packet150
Otis Clapp Mygrexacetaminophen (500 mg)2 tablets packet150
Otis Clapp Valihistacetaminophen (325 mg)2 tablets packet150
Medi-First Pain Relief Extra Strengthacetaminophen (110 mg)aspirin (162 mg)2 tablets packet

50

100

250

Medi-First Plus Pain Zappersacetaminophen (250 mg)aspirin (250 mg)2 tablets packet

50

125

Medique Pain-Offacetaminophen (250 mg)aspirin (250 mg)2 tablets packet

50

100

250

Medi-First Aspirinaspirin (325 mg)2 tablets packet

50

125

250

Medi-First Plus Aspirinaspirin (325 mg)2 tablets packet

50

125

Medique Aspirinaspirin (325 mg)2 tablets packet

12

100

250

Medique Diphendiphenhydramine (25 mg)1 tablet packet

24

200

Medi-First Ibuprofenibuprofen (200 mg)2 tablets packet

4

50

125

250

Medique I-Prinibuprofen (200 mg)2 tablets packet

3

100

250

Dover Addaprinibuprofen (200 mg)2 tablets packet250
Medi-First Burn Cream with Lidocainelidocaine (0.9 grams)packets25
Medi-First Burn Spraylidocaine HCl (2%)2 oz bottle
Medi-First Blood Clotting Spraylidocaine (4%)3 oz bottle
Ecolab Burn Creamlidocaine (0.9 grams)packets25
Medique Diamodeloperamide HCl (2 mg)1 tablet packet

6

50

100

Medique Mediproxennaproxen sodium (220 mg)1 tablet packet

50

100

The expiration date for tablets and creams can be found on either the container carton’s top or side panels in the format.

For products in spray bottles, the same format’s expiration date is located on the bottle’s front.

The expiration date is found on the bottom for the spray cans.

To receive a refund, consumers should contact Medique for information on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

