McDonald’s to launch special website to sell swag gift boxes for $5

McDonald’s is getting into fashion.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain will sell limited-time-only $5 swag packages via a unique website beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

According to a press release, the package will include a hoodie, a custom song, and early access to try its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

The hoodie will have one word on it: “crispyjuicytender,” according to the press release.

“We know fans can’t wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we’re celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other,” said VP of U.S. Communications, David Tovar said in the news release. “We’re excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can’t get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu.

The swag boxes will also include a vinyl record with a song produced by Tay Keith.

The chicken sandwiches go on sale next Wednesday.