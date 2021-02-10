McDonald’s to bring back its iconic Hi-C Orange Lavaburst by this summer

Rejoice, McDonald’s fans! The fast-food company announced they are bringing back its iconic Hi-C Orange Lavaburst! In a tweet on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the company announced that the drink will make its way back to menus across the country by this summer.

According to USA Today, fans of the iconic beverage have made petitions for the company to bring the drink back to its stores since 2017.

“The loyal fandom of this deliciously fun and fruity beverage that teases your taste buds dates back to 1955 when it first debuted on McDonald’s menus,” the company said in a news release. “The non-carbonated Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink returns to menus alongside the carbonated Fanta® Orange offering, making our legendary orange drink roster once again complete.”

According to the news release, there is a Hi-C tracker where Hi-C fans can plug in their zip code to find out which McDonald’s location is carrying the fan-favorite beverage.

The site will be updated weekly starting Monday, the company said.

McDonald’s has been bringing back a lot of fan favorites as of late – Spicy McChicken Nuggets reappeared on menus Feb. 1, and on Feb. 15, McDonald’s will also bring back its Shamrock Shake.