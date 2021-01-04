McDonald’s launching three new chicken sandwiches in February

McDonald’s said beginning Feb. 24, customers will be able to order three new chicken sandwiches off their menu: the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and the Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

McDonald’s is looking to give others in the chicken sandwich game a run for their money as they announce the launch of three new chicken sandwiches set to hit menus in February.

McDonald’s McDonald’s new Crispy Chicken Sandwich will come with pickles and be served on a toasted, buttered potato roll

In a press release on Monday, the fast-food chain announced that beginning Feb. 24, they’ll launch the following new menu options: the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which will come on a toasted potato roll and topped with crinkle-cut pickles, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich will also come on a potato roll with spicy pepper sauce and pickles, and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich will come with mayo, shredded lettuce, and Roma tomatoes.

McDonald’s The Deluxe Crispy Chicken sandwich will come with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and mayo.

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen in the news release. “We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

McDonald’s The Spicy Chicken Sandwich will be served on a toasted potato topped with spicy pepper sauce and crinkle-cut pickles.

With McDonald’s introducing their new chicken sandwiches, it’ll join the “Chicken Sandwich War.” The war came about after Popeyes debuted its fried chicken sandwich in August 2019; the chain playfully feuded it out on Twitter with Chick-fil-A and other restaurants, USA Today reported.

Chick-fil-A and Popeyes signature chicken sandwiches, like McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich, are also topped off with pickles.