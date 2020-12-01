McDonald’s giving away 10K McRibs to fans who shave facial hair, show off smooth skin

CHICAGO, Ill. – McDonald’s says it’s giving away 10,000 free McRibs to fans who show off their clean-shaven face or smooth skin.

To claim a free sandwich, McDonald’s says you must post a photo of your cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face on your public Twitter or Instagram profile, using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds. Stories do not count.

The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery with Uber Eats, while supplies last.

The chain says anyone can participate, “from your brother to your mother, sister-in-law or cousin’s roommate.”

McDonald’s says the promotion began Monday and it’s in honor of the return of the McRib on Wednesday, as well as the end of No-Shave November, a month-long challenge where participants are asked to put down their razors and “get hairy” in the name of cancer awareness.

No-Shave November is also a nonprofit devoted to fundraising for cancer research, prevention and education. McDonalds is collaborating with the organization and will make a donation to the charity’s cancer initiatives using the profits from McRibs on Wednesday.

“Our bearded fans know… facial hair and the McRib just don’t mix—believe me, I’ve tried,” said Vice President of U.S. Communications, David Tovar. “With the nationwide return of the McRib, we’re helping fans enjoy every delectable moment by encouraging them to shave for a chance to win a free McRib. And we’re excited this year to partner with No-Shave November, a charity that knows a thing or two about facial hair.”

“We’re thrilled McDonald’s is supporting this important cause, getting both the bearded and the non-bearded involved beyond November simply by purchasing a McRib,” said Senior Executive Director of No-Shave November, Monica Hill.

