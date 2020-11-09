McDonald’s announces new growth strategy, chicken sandwich, ‘McPlant’ burger

FILE – This is the sign outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Ebensburg, Pa., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, McDonald’s announced they were planning to introduce a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich in the U.S. early next year. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

On Monday, McDonald’s announced that they are developing a new plant-based burger, which they’ve coined the McPlant.

They also are launching a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich in early 2021.

In a blog post, the company said it would be testing a meat-free burger in several markets next year. They tried the plant-based burger in select restaurants in Canada last year.

“There are other plant-based burgers out there, but the McPlant delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich,” the fast-food chain said in the blog post. “It’s made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings.”

The new sandwich announcements come as part of the company’s current growth strategy called “Accelerating the Arches,” which is an effort to boost sales.

The plan includes new packaging, a loyalty program called “MyMcDonald’s,” and providing a fast, comfortable experience for our customers with a “powerful digital experience.”

Through “MyMcDonald’s,” customers will receive special offers. The new program will be launched in the coming weeks in the Phoenix area as a pilot program.

“In countries around the world, we have seen customer behaviors change at an unprecedented pace over the last several months. We believe this presents an opportunity to do something special as we write the next great chapter of McDonald’s,” said McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski in the news release. “By embracing a bigger, more holistic vision for the future, Accelerating the Arches defines how McDonald’s will deliver value to all stakeholders by providing a clear roadmap of what we can do for the millions of customers, in the thousands of communities, we serve each and every day. With our new growth strategy, we will build on our inherent strengths by harnessing our competitive advantages and investing in innovations that enable us to continue to offer fast, easy moments for our customers.”

McDonald’s says they plan to test new concepts such as automated order taking and an express drive-thru pickup lane for customers who placed a digital order.

The company also plans to use new toasted buns and enhance the grilling approach to its hamburgers.