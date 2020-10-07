McDonald’s adding blueberry muffins, cinnamon rolls, apple fritters to its breakfast menu

McDonald’s is sweetening up its breakfast menu with the addition of three new items.

The fast-food chain announced Wednesday that beginning Oct. 28, consumers will be able to order blueberry muffins, cinnamon rolls, and apple fritters from its menu.

McDonald’s said the new items would be available all day.

For the first time in eight years, the sweet treats are the first addition of bakery items to the chain’s core menu, joining cookies and pies.

“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President, Brand and Menu Strategy, McDonald’s USA in the news release. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

McDonald’s said their breakfast menu has evolved throughout the years.

The Egg McMuffin was introduced in 1971, followed by their breakfast burritos 20 years later. McDonald’s then introduced McGriddles in 2003, and their McCafé coffee in 2009.

McDonald’s added that they plan to serve 100% cage-free eggs by 2025.