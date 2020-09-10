Martha Stewart launches line of CBD products

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Martha Stewart launches line of CBD products

Martha Stewart arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Seems that hanging out with Snoop Dogg is rubbing off on Martha Stewart.

The OG of lifestyle branding is now the latest celebrity with a CBD line.

Stewart’s line of hemp-derived, cannabidiol-rich gummies, soft gels, and oil drops officially launched on Thursday.

Stewart partnered with Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth for the venture.

She joined Canopy in 2019 as an adviser, after being introduced to the company’s founder by none other than her friend Snoop.

Stewart’s line will also include pet products, which are expected to debut later this year.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected

Man charged with murder in Boulder shooting

Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

How to help kids adjust to in-person learning

Kathryn Garcia talks mayoral run, anti-Asian attacks, food insecurity

Gorgeous, mile Tuesday before storm system moves in