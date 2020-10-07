Many unable to access Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services Wednesday

FILE – This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

SEATTLE, Wash. – Many people are experiencing problems accessing Outlook email and other services through Microsoft 365 on Wednesday.

Microsoft says it has “received reports of user impact to Microsoft 365 services” and its working to investigate the cause of the issue.

Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook.com, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business may all be affected by the outage, according to the Seattle-based company.

We’re investigating an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 services. Users may see impact to Microsoft Teams, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and https://t.co/ZUfyjth6sU. More details available at https://t.co/AEUj8uj65N. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) October 7, 2020

The website Down Detector showed thousands of users reporting problems with Microsoft Outlook around 3 p.m. ET.

Later in the day Wednesday, Microsoft said it “determined that a network infrastructure change resulted in accessibility issues,” and that services are recovering.

Our investigation determined that a network infrastructure change resulted in accessibility issues. Our telemetry indicates that service is recovering following the reversion. More details can be found at https://t.co/AEUj8uj65N or in the admin center under MO223756. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) October 7, 2020

These problems come about a week after Microsoft experienced a similar outage of its workplace applications. The company didn’t say what caused that outage, just blamed a “recent change.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

