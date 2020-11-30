Man rescued after being found clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boater who had been missing since Friday was rescued about 86 miles off the coast of Florida on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says 62-year-old Stuart Bee was found alive on the bow of his 32-foot Sea Ray, which had capsized.

Bee departed Cape Marina in Port Canaveral on Friday and didn’t return, according to the Coast Guard.

Watchstanders in Jacksonville learned of the disappearance Saturday morning and were told Bee wouldn’t typically stay out on his boat overnight.

An aircrew was dispatched the area and other boaters were advised to be on the lookout for Bee’s vessel.

Luckily, the Coast Guard says Bee was spotted clinging to his boat at about 11 a.m. Sunday and was then transported to shore.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. “Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee”

#BREAKING: “Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community.” Full story: https://t.co/LOor1fi0kE pic.twitter.com/hVD1QqvImW — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 29, 2020