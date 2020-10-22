Man in Colorado donates photography proceeds to help wildfire victims

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DENVER, Colo. — A Colorado man is trying to find the silver lining in the wildfires by turning his photography into an opportunity to help those affected most.

Jeremy Janus was driving back to Denver from Rocky Mountain National Arsenal Friday and he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I saw the smoke plume coming toward Denver and as much as it pained me I knew I had to take photos of it,” Janus said.

Janus captured four photos of the smokey skies enhancing the beauty of the sunset.

“This photo is called the “Nature That Binds Us,” Janus said. “While I knew these trees were going to be fine, far off in the distance there is also a lot of wildlife and nature that’s also getting destroyed.”

He got into photography four years ago to heal a battle with depression and anxiety. Now he runs his own business called Jeremy Janus Photography.

“Because of my background where I came from in photography, being a light in the darkness, how do you make positive situations out of bad ones?” Janus said. “I don’t want to profit off of devastation.”

Janus has agreed to sell the photos and donate the money to Denver7 Gives.

Denver7 is working with United Way of Larimer County and Community Foundation of Boulder County to ensure every dollar raised helps Coloradans who have lost so much.

“My heart broke just seeing this because it made me think about all the people affected by it, all the wildlife, wilderness,” he said.

The photos start at $25. You can purchase them at JeremyJanusPhotography.com.

This story was first published by Jessica Porter at KMGH in Denver, Colorado.