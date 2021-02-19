Man found dead inside Texas home sitting in recliner, reports say

A 60-year-old man in Abilene, Texas was found dead this week inside his home, sitting in his recliner, according to local reports.

His wife was found beside him, nearly frozen, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. She told officials they had not had power for three days, according to KTXS.

The Abilene Fire Department noted the temperature inside the home was as cold as the temperature outside.

Josh Casey with the food organization Abilene Fresh posted about the death on Facebook, urging everyone to “please go check on your neighbors.” Casey said the man was found in his recliner.

Abilene emergency crews say they have had three deaths related to the cold temperatures this week so far.

The extreme cold temperatures are being blamed in the deaths of nearly 60 people, according to the Associated Press.