Man found alive nearly 50 days after he was last seen in the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A 60-year-old man who went missing in December at Grand Canyon National Park has been found alive.

The National Park Service (NPS) reported that Stephen Coleman, of Portland, Maine, was last seen on Dec. 20, 2020, on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Coleman had told a friend to look after his things before he went hiking into the canyon, NPS said. On Saturday, Feb. 6, NPS posted that they were conducting a missing persons search for Coleman.

Officials with the Grand Canyon National Park tweeted Sunday afternoon that Coleman was found safe and in good health.

They said Coleman was located outside the park, but did not elaborate on where. They said he was likely traveling alone.

NPS says they were only notified of Coleman’s disappearance a few days ago.

Missing Person LOCATED: On February 7 at approximately 12:00 p.m. Stephen Coleman was located outside of Grand Canyon National Park. Coleman is safe and in good health and is no longer reported as a missing person. pic.twitter.com/Rae8pvWzGJ — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) February 7, 2021