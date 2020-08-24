Man finds beloved lost cat while looking for new pet

National News

by: Sam Cohen

Posted: / Updated:
Man finds beloved lost cat while looking for new pet

A stock image of a cat napping near a carrier.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A reunion between pet and owner could paw-ssibly warm your heart and bring hope.

A man in Bangor, Maine went to an animal shelter last week to find a new pet. The man was looking for a cat to help heal his heart after his kitty, Cutie Pie, disappeared a week before.

As the man walked through the kennels, he lingered at one in particular. When the cat turned toward the man, he “erupted with joy,” according to a Facebook post from Bangor Humane.

It was Cutie Pie. The man’s phone was filled with pictures of Cutie Pie, “leaving no question that this reunion was the real deal!”

Shelter employees say they have never seen a cat so eager to get into a cat carrier, as Cutie Pie headed back home.

“This is good stuff,” Bangor Humane wrote.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

New York City movie theaters reopen at limited capacity

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

NY lawmakers modify Cuomo’s emergency COVID-19 powers amid nursing home cover-up, sexual harassment allegations

Weekend weather

Brooklyn seniors in NYCHA clean up raw sewage

Movie theaters reopen in NYC

Convictions overturned in 1996 deaths over withheld reports