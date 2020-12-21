Man dies after arrest in grocery store, video shows deputies using force

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MAnGrocery.jpg

Man dies after confrontation with police in California grocery store

A prayer rally was held over the weekend for a 33-year-old man who died after being arrested by sheriff’s deputies in a Southern California grocery store.

The man, Ernie Serrano, was at the store last Tuesday night in line to pay for his items. Sheriff’s deputies say when they arrived at the store, they saw Serrano tussling with a security guard and attempting to take the guard’s gun, according to a department press release.

“While detaining Serrano, he continued fighting with the deputies and did not comply with their commands. At that time, a use of force occurred,” Sgt. Lionel Murphy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department states in the release.

Serrano was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies say Serrano then stopped breathing.

“Medical personnel on scene rendered aid and was able to obtain a pulse. Serrano was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. While at the hospital, Serrano’s condition deteriorated, and he was later pronounced deceased,” the department states.

Serrano’s family disagrees on what happened in the store, and point to video shared on social media from a witness showing a deputy walk up to Serrano and beat him a few times with a baton before another deputy tackles him.

The department said the use of force in Serrano’s arrest is under investigation at this time.

The family is raising money for Serrano’s memorial services.

Warning: the video may be difficult to watch and the post contains strong language.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants