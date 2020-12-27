Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3

Associated Press

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Authorities charged a U.S. serviceman from Florida in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Sunday that 37-year-old Duke Webb was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the Saturday night shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford.

Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference Sunday that Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

O’Shea said the three men who died were aged 73, 65 and 69. He didn’t provide names.

