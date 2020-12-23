Man breaks U.S. senator’s office window with ax

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NDMan.jpg

A man was caught on camera attacking a senator’s office with an ax.

FARGO, N.D.— A man smashed the office window belonging to a North Dakota senator with an ax. The attack was caught on security camera video Monday morning.

The man calmly walks up a set of stairs around 9 a.m. before turning toward the Fargo office of U.S. Senator John Hoevens. He then begins repeatedly swinging the ax toward the door eventually smashing the window.

After the window is removed, the man turns around, and leaves the building back down the stairs.

Fargo police have identified the man and are working with the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

Senator Hoeven has been a U.S. senator since 2010, before that he was the governor of North Dakota for ten years.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore