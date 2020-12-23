Man breaks U.S. senator’s office window with ax

A man was caught on camera attacking a senator’s office with an ax.

FARGO, N.D.— A man smashed the office window belonging to a North Dakota senator with an ax. The attack was caught on security camera video Monday morning.

The man calmly walks up a set of stairs around 9 a.m. before turning toward the Fargo office of U.S. Senator John Hoevens. He then begins repeatedly swinging the ax toward the door eventually smashing the window.

After the window is removed, the man turns around, and leaves the building back down the stairs.

Fargo police have identified the man and are working with the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

Senator Hoeven has been a U.S. senator since 2010, before that he was the governor of North Dakota for ten years.