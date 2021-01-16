Man arrested at security checkpoint near Capitol with unauthorized credentials, handgun

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, members of the National Guard change shifts as they exit through anti-scaling security fencing on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Capitol police officers arrested a man who attempted to pass through a security checkpoint in Washington, D.C. with fake inauguration credentials while armed with a handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition, according to CNN and the New York Times.

The incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday when the suspect pulled up to a security checkpoint two blocks north of the U.S. Capitol.

He presented officials with a credential for the inauguration, but when police cross-checked his name against a list, they found he did not have access to the restricted area.

When police asked if they could search the suspect’s truck, he consented and informed officers there was a Glock handgun in the center console. Police later found 500 rounds for the firearm in the truck as well as 21 shotgun shells.

According to the Times, the suspect, Wesley Beeler of Virginia, was charged with five crimes, including possessing a weapon and ammunition in Washington without proper registration.

Areas surrounding the U.S. Capitol and the White House are currently under intense security following the Jan. 6 riots, where Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building as Congress certified Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

Federal authorities worry that Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday could be met with protests or riots similar to those on Jan. 6.