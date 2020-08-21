Man arrested in connection with remains found in suitcases on Seattle beach

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A 62-year-old man is accused of killing two people, after their remains were found in suitcases left on a Seattle area beach.

The man was taken into custody this week for the murder of two people, according to Seattle police . Court records show the man knew the victims, and there was a disagreement over rent money.

In mid-June, several bags containing human remains were found in the water and on the beach in an area of West Seattle. Police got a call from people who found the bags.

The remains were identified a few weeks later as a 27-year-old man and 35-year-old female. KING5 reports the victims are Jessica Lewis, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, and Austin Wenner who died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

A judge set bail at $5 million.