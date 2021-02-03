Man accused of killing 6, including 5 children, in Oklahoma, charged with murder

The scene outside a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma where several people, including children, were killed on Feb. 2, 2021.

MUSKOGEE, Okla.— A man accused of killing six people, including five children, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on Tuesday has now been charged with murder.

Jarron Pridgeon was charged with six counts of first-degree murder, one count with shooting with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm after conviction or during probation.

Police believe Pridgeon shot and killed Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1, Jaidus Pridgeon, 3, Harmony Anderson, 5, Neveah Pridgeon, 6, Que’dynce Anderson, 9, and Javarion Lee, 24.

He’s also accused of shooting the mother of the children, Brittany Anderson, who is being treated at a Tulsa-area hospital.

According to Muskogee police, Pridgeon and the victims lived together in the same home.

Pridgeon’s arraignment occurred Tuesday. He’s due back in court Wednesday.

This story was first published by Caitlin Huggins at KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma.