Man accused of killing 5-year-old boy found in North Carolina home, charged with 1st degree murder

WILSON, N.C. – The Wilson (North Carolina) Police Department have arrested and charged a man in connection to a Sunday night shooting that left a five-year-old boy dead.

Police say 25-year-old Darius N. Sessoms has been charged with first degree murder and has received no bond.

Sessoms was found inside a home on Monday in Goldsboro after a warrant was put out for his arrest in connection to the shooting that took place Sunday night.

According to officials, on Sunday around 5:33 p.m., officials received a call regarding a shooting.

5-year-old Cannon Hinnant was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The US Marshals’ Carolinas Violent Fugitive Task Force, Goldsboro Police Department, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department assisted Wilson Police in arresting Sessoms.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

This article was written byArianna Herriott for WTKR.