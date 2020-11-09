‘Make America Rake Again’: Four Seasons Total Landscaping launches merchandise line

FILE – Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Saturday Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. On Saturday, Four Seasons Total Landscape launched a merchandise line after President Trump’s legal team used its parking lot for a press conference. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A family-owned landscaping company has launched a merchandise line after President Donald Trump’s legal team used its parking lot for a press conference Saturday.

Four Seasons Total Landscape found its way into the spotlight after President Trump tweeted that there was to be a news conference in Philadelphia at 11 a.m. at Four Seasons, according to the New York Times.

In what’s been deemed an apparent mix-up, Trump’s legal team held its press conference at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping instead, per The Times.

Now, the landscaping company is capitalizing on its newfound fame by selling stickers that say “Make America Rake Again” and “Lawn and Order.”

Merchandise is still available on the company’s website, including hoodies ($50) and T-shirts ($25).

In a statement issued Saturday, the business said it was “honored” to host the press conference and would have “proudly” hosted either candidate’s campaign.