Magician David Blaine to fly over NYC by holding balloons

Local News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Magician David Blaine to fly over NYC by holding balloons

David Blaine attends the ABC 2016 Network Upfront Presentation at David Geffen Hall on Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Magician David Blaine says his next stunt has been 10 years in the making.

On Friday, the magician announced that he would attempt to fly over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City by holding helium balloons.

The special will air exclusively on Blaine’s YouTube channel on August 31.

This is Blaine’s first major event in more than a decade.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter