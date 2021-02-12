Lunar new year 2021: The year of the ox

Worshippers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, started Friday and was celebrated a little differently for the 1.5 billion people around the world who observe the holiday.

The new year is a chance for a fresh start; the annual festival, which can last a few days or a few weeks, includes cleaning, cleansing, hanging banners, food preparation and eating with loved ones. People typically travel home from wherever they are to see loved ones for a few days up to a few weeks.

Instead, this year, with the global coronavirus pandemic, leaders in China asked people not to travel. Some companies and tourist destinations responded by hosting or providing virtual resources, markets or conferences to help people celebrate virtually with others, be they strangers or loved ones.

This year, 2021, is the year of the ox. The ox is reportedly a hardworking zodiac sign , signifying movement.

“So, hopefully, the world will be less static than last year and get moving again in the second half of the year,” Hong Kong-based feng shui master Thierry Chow told CNN.

Specifically, this year is the year of the metal ox, and Chow added the emphasis on metal could signify a focus on industries that use metal, or the needle of a syringe.