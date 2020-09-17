Lt.-Col. in Maryland National Guard competing in Miss Veteran America

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BALTIMORE, Md. – Your mother wears combat boots. Yes, she does with a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown with tattoos that show off her love for her autistic son, her family, and country.

Lt. Col. Rose Forrest from Annapolis, makes the transition from military service to civilian service in incredible fashion. This Lt. Col. and Army lawyer mom is out to win Miss Veteran America.

She’s up against 24 other military challengers. Five women will be judged, each has cracked the ceiling in their military branches. Rose must sing and dance, show she’s fit, and walk the runway in an evening gown.

If she wins next month her mission will be to help our women who have served our country but find themselves homeless.

This story was first reported by Jamie Costello at WMAR in Baltimore, Maryland.