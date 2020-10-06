Lowe’s to host two pandemic friendly drive-thru curbside trick-or-treat events

Lowe’s will host two pandemic friendly drive-thru curbside trick-or-treat events at all its locations the week of Halloween. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Lowe’s will host two pandemics friendly drive-thru curbside trick-or-treat events at all its locations the week of Halloween.

The home improvement company announced they would host the events on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 from 6-7 p.m.

“We know that customers still want to celebrate Halloween, even if the holiday may look different for us this year. While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn’t have to be one of them,” said Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores, in the press release. “Our associates take great pride in serving our communities, and as we all find new ways to safely celebrate the holiday, we look forward to welcoming families to our drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events this year.”

To reserve yourself a spot for their Halloween experience, you must sign-up on their Lowe’s DIY website. Sign-ups begin Saturday, Lowe’s said.

Families will receive free candy and a small pumpkin.

Lowe’s says costumes are encouraged, but you don’t have to wear one to attend the event.