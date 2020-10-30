Lowe’s to hire 20,000 workers in U.S. stores before upcoming holiday season

FILE – Shoppers enter a Lowe’s store in Robinson Township, Pa, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. On Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, Lowe’s said it will add 20,000 seasonal workers to meet the demand for the upcoming holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Lowe’s said Friday it will add 20,000 workers to meet the demand for the upcoming holiday shopping season and beyond.

Lowe’s said the seasonal jobs would work in stores across the U.S. and its regional distribution centers in a press release to help with the upcoming holiday season.

The home improvement company also said they are looking to fill full-time and part-time positions inside stores and hire 2,500 for their regional distribution centers.

“As the holiday season approaches, we’re especially grateful for our front-line associates who continue to maintain the highest level of customer service, and this bonus is our way of saying thank you and providing a little extra financial support for their families during this time,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president, and CEO in the news release. “We’re also pleased to continue hiring for more than 20,000 roles across our stores and supply chain during a time when it’s more important than ever to make being home for the holidays special.”

Lowe’s also announced Friday that they are giving $100 million in bonuses to employees, which is the company’s sixth pandemic-related associate bonus.

The company said full-time hourly associates would receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive a $150 bonus on Nov. 13.