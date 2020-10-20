Lowe’s to deliver fresh-cut Christmas trees for free this year

Lowe’s wants to make the holidays easier amid the ongoing pandemic, so they are offering to deliver Christmas trees for free this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Lowe’s wants to make the holidays easier amid the ongoing pandemic, so they are offering to deliver Christmas trees for free this year.

Beginning Oct. 30, consumers would be able to order holiday decorations or fresh-cut trees and wreaths online or at a store, the home and improvement retail giant said.

And if the order is over $45, the delivery is free.

Lowe’s says they’ll deliver the items in two to five days.

To place your order online, visit Lowes.com/FreshChristmasTrees.