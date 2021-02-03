Lowe’s offering winning couples ‘Night of Lowemance’ on Valentine’s Day

Lowe’s wants to make the holidays easier amid the ongoing pandemic, so they are offering to deliver Christmas trees for free this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Lowe’s is setting the mood for Valentine’s Day by offering several lucky couples a “Night of Lowemance.”

Now through Sunday, the home improvement company is taking entries on its website for 50 couples to win a night of painting on a giant canvas on Feb. 14 at 10 participating Lowe’s stores.

Couples will get to enjoy splashing paint on a large canvas together.

“We thought, how better to translate all of the great DIY energy we’ve seen for months into some really romantic DIY energy,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand, and marketing officer in a press release. “In a year where traditional Valentine’s Day options remain limited, we are ready to turn Lowe’s into the ultimate date night for a few lucky couples… that they never knew they needed.”

If you’re looking for something that you can do at home, Lowe’s will also offer a virtual cooking class.

According to a press release, 50 couples will get to enjoy a romantic evening at 10 Lowe’s stores in Nashville, Tennessee; Denver, Colorado; Savannah, Georgia; Chicago; San Francisco; Palm Beach, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; New Orleans; Providence, Rhode Island; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.