Lowe’s announces plan to hire 50,000, award bonuses to employees

Lowe’s wants to make the holidays easier amid the ongoing pandemic, so they are offering to deliver Christmas trees for free this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Home improvement company Lowe’s announced Thursday they plan to hire more than 50,000 employees this spring.

They also plan to give $80 million in bonuses to hourly associates, which marks the seventh bonus Lowe’s have given hourly employees during the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the company’s total COVID-19 financial relief to employees to nearly $1.3 billion.

“As we approach spring, I am enormously proud of the way our associates have served customers and supported each other this past year through an unprecedented health crisis,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president, and CEO, in a press release. “We are honored to be an essential business to help our customers keep their homes safe and functional during these very challenging times. We’re pleased to provide this added bonus to support our current associates and excited to welcome these new associates so we can better serve customers across the country.”

Hourly employees at U.S. stores, distribution centers, and call centers will receive $300 bonuses on Feb. 5, the company said in a press release.

Seasonal employees will receive $150 bonuses.

The company also announced they are planning to hire full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers ahead of the spring rush.

To learn more about applying, you can visit the company’s website or text JOBS to 56937.