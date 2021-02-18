Los Angeles schools cut police funds to boost Black students

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2015, file photo, a police car is parked outside of Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in Los Angeles. The board overseeing the Los Angeles Unified School District has cut $25 million from the budget for school police and will use the money to help fund an achievement plan for Black students. The plan was approved by the school board on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The board overseeing the Los Angeles Unified School District has cut $25 million from the budget for school police and will use the money to help fund an achievement plan for Black students.

The plan approved by the school board Tuesday will cut 70 sworn officers, 62 non-sworn officers, and one support staff position.

That will leave the force with 211 officers.

The $25 million and other money will create a $36.5 million fund for the new Black Student Achievement Plan aimed at 53 schools that have high numbers of Black students and below-average proficiency in math and English, among other concerns.

According to The Associated Press, the school system would use most of the money to hire “climate coaches” at secondary schools and support staff, including school nurses and counselors.

The coaches be an advocate for students while on campus and focus on “implementing positive school culture and climate,” The AP reported.