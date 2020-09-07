Los Angeles County reports its highest temperature on record: 121° F

by: KERO Staff

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Los Angeles County felt its hottest temperature ever recorded Sunday, a scorching 121 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS posted in a tweet that the temperature recorded in Woodland Hills, located in the San Fernando Valley, was the “highest official temperature ever recorded in L.A. County as well as Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.”

The temperature was recorded just before 1:30 p.m.

“The temperature at Woodland Hills may yet go up additionally, and many other records around the region will be broken today. A comprehensive list of all records will be sent later today,” the National Weather Service said in a report Sunday.

As California sees record heat, fire departments across the state are battling wildfires. One brush fire, in San Bernardino County, was caused by a pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party, according to officials.

That fire is just one of several around California that prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in multiple counties on Sunday.

This story was originally published by Austin Westfall at KERO.

