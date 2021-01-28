Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6

GAINESVILLE, Ga, (AP) — A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant has killed six people, with multiple others taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System said five people died Thursday at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to the hospital and one person died in the emergency room.

At least three of those injured at the Prime Pak Foods plant were reported in critical condition.

Poultry plants rely on refrigeration systems that can include liquid nitrogen.

Hall County Fire Department Division Chief Zach Brackett says firefighters arrived to find workers milling around outside, some with injuries.

At least four firefighters were also injured and take to the Gainesville hospital with what Brackett described as respiratory complaints.

Firefighters, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the state fire marshal were investigating the cause of the leak.